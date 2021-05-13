Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,512 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,452,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $130,050,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR opened at $18.89 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

