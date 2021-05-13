Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $142.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,703 shares of company stock valued at $27,716,991 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

