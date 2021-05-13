Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $142.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.
EMN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,703 shares of company stock valued at $27,716,991 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
