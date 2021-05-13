Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $359,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $79.95 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.