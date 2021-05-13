$0.50 EPS Expected for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 555.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

