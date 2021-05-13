Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by TheStreet

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

CSII stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 374,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

