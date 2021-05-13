Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

