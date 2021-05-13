Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Shares of LSF opened at $34.16 on Wednesday.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $261,657.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,881.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,409.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,114 shares of company stock valued at $611,728.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.