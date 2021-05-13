Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

