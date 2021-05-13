Primary Health Properties’ (PHP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 168 ($2.19) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

LON PHP opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 148.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 166 ($2.17).

In other news, insider Richard Howell acquired 34,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £52,576.92 ($68,692.08).

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.