Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 474.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

