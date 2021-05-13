Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

