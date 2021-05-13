The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after buying an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,035,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after buying an additional 193,380 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2,636.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,532,000 after buying an additional 171,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $134.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

