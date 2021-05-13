Morgan Stanley Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $750.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $709.29.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $681.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $704.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.69.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.