Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $211.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

