Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.47.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

