Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $844,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,149,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.