Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Arthur J. Higgins Buys 1,000 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZBH stock opened at $163.77 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,023.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.27.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 84,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.