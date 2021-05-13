Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Sells $70,368.48 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE PFS opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after buying an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,187,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

