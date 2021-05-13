Anthony (Tony) Kiernan Buys 750,000 Shares of Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan purchased 750,000 shares of Redbank Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$76,500.00 ($54,642.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Redbank Copper
