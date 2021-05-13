The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

HSBA opened at GBX 437.25 ($5.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 405.97. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

