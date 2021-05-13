U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:USPH opened at $113.69 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

