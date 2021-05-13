Kevin Moffitt Sells 11,000 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ODP opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The ODP by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The ODP by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

