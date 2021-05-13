Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $244.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

