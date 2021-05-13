Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) by 233.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 110,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 40,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.