Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 37,900 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.27. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

