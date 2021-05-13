National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.74 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after buying an additional 902,030 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth $3,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth $2,821,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

