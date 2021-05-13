55I LLC Invests $253,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

55I LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

PDN stock opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.