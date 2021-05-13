55I LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $62.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29.

