Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 108.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Square were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Square by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $794,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Square by 11.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 3.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

