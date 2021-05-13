Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $6.27 Million in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 198,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $789,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,578,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXN opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.21. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

