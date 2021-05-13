Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Lindblad Expeditions reported earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.