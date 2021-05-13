Brokerages Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.51). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXO opened at $54.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

