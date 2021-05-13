55I LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,508,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $278.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

