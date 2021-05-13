Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($6.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $120.91 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.32.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

