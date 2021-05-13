Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,813,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $351.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $238.58 and a 52-week high of $388.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

