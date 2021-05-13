Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AtriCure (ATRC)

AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – AtriCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

4/29/2021 – AtriCure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

4/29/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00.

4/28/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $69.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – AtriCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

4/12/2021 – AtriCure had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATRC opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,272 shares of company stock worth $9,140,038. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

