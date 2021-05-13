Signaturefd LLC Buys 4,064 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. General Motors has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

