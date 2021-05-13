First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $69.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 261.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

