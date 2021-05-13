Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Acquires C$116,758.89 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.48 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.02.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.