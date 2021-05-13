55I LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

55I LLC lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

