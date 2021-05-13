State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.53 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

