Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Sells $103,350.00 in Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

