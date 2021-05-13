Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Insider Sells $127,600.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.