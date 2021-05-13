State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 6,300 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

