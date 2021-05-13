State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NVR by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,749.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,892.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4,443.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,660.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $44.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

