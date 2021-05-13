Insider Selling: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowicz sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.45, for a total value of C$135,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at C$558,109.87.

TSE:ATD.A opened at C$42.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 12 month low of C$36.90 and a 12 month high of C$47.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$41.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

