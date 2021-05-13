Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at UBS Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.81.

ENB opened at C$48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.35. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.06%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

