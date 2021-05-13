Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Increased to C$3.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

CFF opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$114.27 million and a P/E ratio of -17.83. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.76.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$49.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.