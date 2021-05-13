Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.82.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$4.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.77. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$4.68.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$31.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.