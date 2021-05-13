Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on VNDA. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.
Shares of VNDA stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
