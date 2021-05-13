Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNDA. TheStreet upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

